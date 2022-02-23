Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €33.51 ($38.08) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.18 and its 200 day moving average is €39.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.