Frasers Group’s (FRAS) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.56) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 667 ($9.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.78. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 450 ($6.12) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($11.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 743.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 691.73.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

