Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Fraport has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

