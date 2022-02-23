Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. Fraport has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

