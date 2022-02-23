Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 210,903 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $394.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

