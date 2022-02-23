Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

