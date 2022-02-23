Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 15,986 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

