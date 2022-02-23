Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 127.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

