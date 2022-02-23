Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.40. 28,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

