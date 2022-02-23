Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Fortive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.690 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

FTV traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 148,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fortive by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fortive by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortive by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

