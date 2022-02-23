Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 260.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 166.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forestar Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

