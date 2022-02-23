Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Increased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,746,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 393,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 704,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,235,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

