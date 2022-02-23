Flywire (FLYW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,774 shares of company stock worth $14,782,533.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1,143.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Flywire by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

