Flywire (FLYW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,774 shares of company stock worth $14,782,533.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.