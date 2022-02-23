Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Fluor stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 16,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,032,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

