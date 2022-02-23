Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Manuel Perez Dubuc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47. Fluence Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,854,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,835,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

