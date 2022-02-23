Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of OVM opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

