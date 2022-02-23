Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $299,000 Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

MORT opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

