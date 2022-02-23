Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.83% of Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAK opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

