Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000.

Shares of FNGO opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $57.01.

