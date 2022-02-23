Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,066 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.83. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

