Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

MINN stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.