FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,948,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 273,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,409 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Shares of FLT opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

