Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

