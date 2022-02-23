Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. Five9 has a 12 month low of $103.59 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.01. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.74.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

