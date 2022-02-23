Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Fisker worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 490.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,624,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 65.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 441,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

