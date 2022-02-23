First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell Buys 1,500 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MYFW opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.