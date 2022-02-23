First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell Buys 1,500 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott C. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MYFW opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $266.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.