First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

