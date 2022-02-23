First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.89 and last traded at $69.21. Approximately 66,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 120,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,221,000 after acquiring an additional 430,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,727,000 after acquiring an additional 170,506 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $11,291,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $8,876,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $6,385,000.

