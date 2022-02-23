First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.89 and last traded at $69.21. Approximately 66,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 120,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.
