First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $178.45

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $178.45 and last traded at $178.45, with a volume of 20186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 371.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 833,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,730,000 after buying an additional 656,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,130,000 after buying an additional 243,784 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $20,581,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

