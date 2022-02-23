First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 17.95% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74.

