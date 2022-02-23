First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $188.00 Price Target at UBS Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.57.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $171.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.66. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $162.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.