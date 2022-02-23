First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.090-$2.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,899,000 after buying an additional 528,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 676,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 238,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

