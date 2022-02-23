First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $881.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

FCNCA opened at $763.63 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $727.48 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $825.02.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after buying an additional 132,283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,387,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

