First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Buys 721 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

