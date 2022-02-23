FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

