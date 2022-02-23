FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after buying an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

