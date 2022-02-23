FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,120 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 278.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 33,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,916,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

