FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.