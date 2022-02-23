FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Paychex by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Paychex by 84.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Amundi bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $87,256,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

