FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 696,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 738,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after buying an additional 251,972 shares during the period.
Shares of VGIT opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $68.83.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
