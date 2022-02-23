FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 696,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 738,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after buying an additional 251,972 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.