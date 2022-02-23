Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on April 21st

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON FIF opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.08. Finsbury Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 71.09 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 103 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £113.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.
Finsbury Food Group Company Profile
