Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.10

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.10 and traded as high as $39.40. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 60,695,935 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,257,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,938,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967,674 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,078.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,790,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450,870 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,256,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556,042 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,825,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,000 shares during the period.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

