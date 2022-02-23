Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.10

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.10 and traded as high as $39.40. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 60,695,935 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
