Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

FIS stock opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $94.45 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

