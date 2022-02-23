Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHI. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

