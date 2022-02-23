Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

