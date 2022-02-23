FC Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FC Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

