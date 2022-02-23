FC Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 8.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.55. 3,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $152.52 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

