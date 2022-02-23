FC Advisory LLC Purchases 5,465 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 82,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,958,586. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

