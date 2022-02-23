FC Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000.
NYSEARCA UDEC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,910. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.