FC Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000.

NYSEARCA UDEC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,910. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

