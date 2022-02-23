Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $189,782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

