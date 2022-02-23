Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

FPI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 million, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 122.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.